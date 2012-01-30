Miley Cyrus may have been born in the '90s, but by the vintage look of her outfit while out in Los Angeles Sunday, she's totally down with the '80s!

The statement-making starlet went on a brunch date with her beau Liam Hemsworth while rocking high-waist acid wash tapered leg jeans and a cropped red flannel sleeveless shirt. She sported her hair in a messy topknot.

The 19-year-old's "mom jeans" look is nothing new in terms of her daring fashion choices that pay homage to yesteryear. Earlier this month, Cyrus went for another grunge-inspired ensemble with cut-off denim shorts, a white tee (which she didn't wear a bra underneath of) and an unbuttoned flannel shirt.

