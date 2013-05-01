These are a few of Miley's favorite things? Miley Cyrus wore her umpteenth controversial outfit at a gas station in Studio City, Calif. on Tuesday, April 30. Showing off her seemingly endless legs in micro-short athletic shorts, Cyrus, 20, donned a black, oversized t-shirt emblazoned with the message "Sex, Drugs and Rap."

PHOTOS: Miley's raciest outfits

Chatting on her cell phone as she filled up her Porsche Cayenne, the star -- who once covered Joan Jett's "I Love Rock and Roll" completed her eclectic look with a backwards red baseball cap and sexy, black-and-white strappy heels.

PHOTOS: Miley and Liam's love story

Despite her chipper mood and out-there outfit, things remain not-so-great between Cyrus and fiance Liam Hemsworth. "The wedding is not happening," a source tells Us of the couple, who've been for four years. Since returning from his solo trip to his native Australia, Hemsworth, 23, has "barely stayed with her" in L.A., a Hemsworth insider reveals.

PHOTOS: Miley's short shorts

"They've been off and on alot," the first insider says. "They're smart not to rush into marriage under those conditions."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus Wears "Sex, Drugs and Rap" T-Shirt, Tiny Shorts, High Heels