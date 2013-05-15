What does the Maxim's hottest girl of the year wear to their big party? A sexy jumpsuit! Miley Cyrus didn't disappoint on the red carpet at Maxim's 2013 Hot 100 party at Vanguard in Hollywood on Wednesday, May 15.

The 20-year-old singer rocked a sexy, strapless black and white Valentino jumpsuit, which she accessorized with a favorite pair of striped Saint Laurent heels that she's been photographed shopping in before. The stylish star wore bright red lipstick for a pop of color, and slicked back her short blonde hair.

Before the party, Cyrus joked that her ensemble was a last-minute decision. "Hmmm . . . What to wear . . . What to wear . . . Hmmmm," she tweeted. "Valentino. You've never done me wrong!" Cyrus has been loving the jumpsuit look lately. On March 22, she wore a black and white striped Chanel jumpsuit to the opening of Seacrest Studios at CHOC Children's Hospital in Orange, Calif.

The "Ashtrays and Heartbreaks" singer only briefly flashed her engagement ring from Liam Hemsworth while attending the Maxim event solo. Instead, she kept her hands tucked firmly inside the pockets of her jumpsuit while posing on the carpet.

The former Hannah Montana actress was very honored to top Maxim's annual Hot 100 list. "It feels amazing to be No. 1, especially because it was voted on by the fans. I have the best fans in the world!" she told the magazine. "It's every woman's fantasy to be told she's No.1 on Maxim's Hot 100! So crazy!"

