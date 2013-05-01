Entertainment Tonight.

Is this Miley Cyrus' raciest photo shoot yet? Scantily-clad (even topless at times) and sporting a variety of hair colors, Miley Cyrus gives her theories to V magazine as to why rumors of a broken engagement between her and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth have perpetuated.

"I'm not home with my boyfriend all the time. We work. Every week, it's, 'Are they broken up? because we don't see a photo of them,'" Cyrus, 20, says of the reports. Hemsworth, 23, and Cyrus met on the set of Last Song in 2010 and got engaged in June 2012.

"I don't have time go to Starbucks with my boyfriend every morning. …He gets up to work out at six and I come home at five from the studio. I put this record before everything, and I've never done that with anything. I've put too much into this record to put anything else in front of it."

Her work-first attitude has many Cyrus fans eager for her new album, but don't expect a Party In the U.S.A.-like anthem. Cyrus is working on her new songs with Neptunes producer Pharrell Williams, and has already collaborated on a new single with Snoop Lion titled Ashtrays and Heartbreak. The album will debut a new sound for the former Disney star, and will feature renowned hip-hop artists like Odd Future's Tyler, The Creator and Mary J. Blige.

Despite her new image, Cyrus says she hasn't forgotten how she got here. "I can never say that I don't love Party in the U.S.A. and that I'm not appreciative of it," she says of her hit. "It would be like my dad saying that he hated Achy Breaky. It's what gives you everything that you have. I would never take it back."

Adding of her new look, "I'm going to change, I'm going to be different, I'm going to do what I want to do. I chopped my hair and bought a pair of Docs and never looked back. ...[But] I'd rather chill at my house and be there for the time I actually get to spend with [Liam]."