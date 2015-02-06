Miley Cyrus has found a permanent way to remember another fallen pet.

The 22-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer just got a tattoo in honor of her fish that passed away. Her tattoo artist posted a picture of the black-and-white tattoo on his Instagram on Wednesday.

"R I P PBF @mileycyrus," he wrote.

Miley revealed she lost her pet fish on Wednesday, writing on Instagram, "I hate goodbyes."

She also posted her text messages with producer Mike Will Made It, stressing how upset she is about losing "PBF."

"Thanks mc you know how much I love my fishies," she wrote, to which he replied, "I already know u go hard for ur pets ... U like the female dr dolittle."

This isn't the first time Miley has gotten a tattoo to honor her pets. When her beloved Alaskan Klee Kai Floyd passed away in April due to a coyote attack, she got a tattoo honoring Floyd that reads, "With a little help from my fwiends."

"I keep asking why would the world take my sweet boy from me?" she wrote on Twitter in May, clearly still heartbroken over her loss. "I feel like I let my boy down. My job was to protect him and I'm not a person that takes failure lightly. Today is one of those days where I can't open the curtains to see the sun…open the windows to hear the world going on around me because to be honest I hate the fact that the world's still spinning. I want it to stop…I want everyone's heart to break the way my heart is breaking."

In August, Miley made headlines when she got a non-pet tattoo with a misspelled message.

