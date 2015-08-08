Miley Cyrus slams Taylor Swift and what she sees as hypocrisy with celebrity role models in her new Marie Claire cover story.

The September issues are always considered the biggest of the year, and while Swift scored the September cover of Vanity Fair, Cyrus is the face of the Marie Claire edition. Interestingly, in her Vanity Fair interview, Swift rejected comparisons between the “Bad Blood” video and Madonna’s “B*tch I’m Madonna,” both of which featured top female celebrities. Now, in an excerpt released online, Cyrus, who appeared in the party-centric “B*tch I’m Madonna” clip, gives Marie Claire her take on the violence-heavy “Bad Blood” video.

“I don’t get the violence revenge thing. That’s supposed to be a good example?” questions Cyrus. “And I’m a bad role model because I’m running around with my t*tties out? I’m not sure how t*tties are worse than guns.”

Indeed, Cyrus has been ridiculed for baring her body on social media and in various magazine shoots. The Marie Claire spread features the songstress in a nipple-bearing see-through shirt, but she doesn’t see any harm. In fact, she tells the magazine, “I don’t really stress too much about being out there. There’s nothing left to catch me doing. You want to hack my e-mail so you can find my nude pictures? I’ll just f*cking put them up.”

But the pop star definitely believes there’s double standards at play when it comes to certain celebrities. She further says, “There is so much sexism, ageism, you name it. Kendrick Lamar sings about LSD and he’s cool. I do it and I’m a druggie whore.” Cyrus also has harsh words for other stars, but she doesn’t name names.

“People in this industry think, ‘I just gotta keep getting more money,’ and I’m like, ‘What are you getting more money for? You probably couldn’t even spend it all in this lifetime.’ People get more famous, so that they can make their brand more famous, so that they can sell more sh*t, so that they can make more money,” she says.

Cyrus continues, “It’s a never-ending cycle. Getting more money, having more hits, being the lead in the movie — those things might stimulate you, but they don’t make you happy. I’ve experienced it all already, and I’m telling you firsthand, it doesn’t.”

And while Cyrus started her Happy Hippie Foundation to help the homeless and LGBT communities, she wants people to accept that she can aid others without fitting into some cookie-cutter mold. “A lot of us are born into some sh*t, you know what I mean? Lately, I’ve been talking a lot about my being gender-fluid and gender-neutral. And some people snarl at that. They want to judge me. People need more conventional role models, I guess,” says the singer, adding, “But I just don’t care to be that person.”

As for Cyrus' own body, she admits, "I feel like a 15-year-old boy trapped in the body of a 22-year-old girl." The full interview hits newsstands August 18.