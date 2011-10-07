Milla Jovovich Stuns at 'The Three Musketeers' Premiere

Milla Jovovich three musketeers

By Mary Kosearas

Milla Jovovich and her director husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, may have collaborated on "The Three Musketeers" remake, but the spotlight was all her at the movie's London premiere, where she was ravishing in her lace and silver embroidered Salvatore Ferragamo gown. The 35-year-old actress co-stars with Orlando Bloom in the film (which premieres in the United States on Oct. 21), and says it was one of her most challenging roles to date. "Fighting in the corset and the 30-pound skirt is one of the hardest things I've ever done in an action film," she says, "I hope everyone enjoys it."

