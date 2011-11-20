LONDON (AP) -- "Frankenstein" co-stars Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch both won the best actor prize at London's Evening Standard Theater Awards on Sunday.

They alternated the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his monstrous creature in director Danny Boyle's production. The pair beat competition from Bertie Carvel for "Matilda: The Musical" and Charles Edwards for "Much Ado About Nothing."

Sheridan Smith won the best actress prize for her part as a former barmaid in "Flare Path."

Kristin Scott Thomas, who was also shortlisted for best actress award for her part in "Betrayal" was awarded the Lebedev Special Award. Organizers said the prize, named after the Evening Standard chairman Evgeny Lebedev, was "in recognition that her (Thomas's) appearance immediately turns a production into an event and in the hope she'll do even more on the London stage."

Richard Bean's climate-change comedy "The Heretic" won best play. Mike Leigh won best director for "Grief," his study of a war widow and her family.