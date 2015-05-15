Patti Stanger isn't buying it.

The star of "The Millionaire Matchmaker" is finally opening up about the scandal involving Kenya Moore dating a married man, a man whom she met on Patti's reality show.

"I'm not sure [James Freeman] is really married!" she tweeted on May 15. "I smell a sham! No rings in wedding photos. Show me the marriage documents!"

But, in an interview with Extra, Patti seemed to acknowledge that James was married, but remained staunch that the show vetted him appropriately.

"He was single when he shot the show which was in November. They basically dated, they broke up, he did not date his old girlfriend and marry her. Wendy Williams got that wrong," she said. "He met a new girl in January, and he ended up marrying her. It was very fast. He was marriage minded and, the bottom line is, long distance relationships are tough."

Kenya, however, said she's moving on. "I'm not the first person who's been lied to by a man and I'm not the last. I'm in the fight and I'm a warrior and I just think life goes on and that's it," she told Extra. "You gotta kiss some frogs to find a prince."