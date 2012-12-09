SAN DIEGO (AP) — A billboard put up by a San Diego millionaire who's seeking a Latina girlfriend has been removed.

La Jolla Real estate mogul Marc Paskin, who appeared on the ABC reality show "Secret Millionaire," had the sign posted last Thursday over a freeway in the mainly Latino area of Barrio Logan. It bore the message: "All I want for Christmas is a Latina Girlfriend."

KNSD-TV (http://bit.ly/U7xF5x ) reports that a day after it went up, somebody already had vandalized the billboard by peeling off Paskin's email address.

By the weekend, the message was entirely gone.

People who work nearby say kids may have vandalized it.

There's no word on whether Paskin will replace it — or whether he's found a girlfriend.

___

Information from: KNSD-TV, http://www.nbcsandiego.com/index.html