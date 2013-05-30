LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicki Minaj is following Mariah Carey out the door on "American Idol."

The hip-hop diva posted Thursday on Twitter that it was "time to focus on the music," just a few hours after Carey announced she wasn't coming back to the Fox talent competition so that she could focus on her upcoming tour.

Minaj and Carey became new judges on "Idol" this season, along with country singer Keith Urban. Minaj and Carey frequently bickered on the show, creating a feud that was uncomfortable for both viewers and contestants.

Fox and "Idol" producer FremantleMedia said in a statement Thursday that Minaj was "a superstar who brought a level of honesty and passion" to the show and that Carey "will remain an inspiration to 'Idol' hopefuls for many seasons to come."

Randy Jackson, the show's lone remaining original judge, announced earlier this month that he was leaving the show ahead of its 12th season finale, which crowned booming R&B vocalist Candice Glover as the latest "Idol."

Other judges who've departed the "Idol" panel include Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Simon Cowell.

___

Online:

http://www.americanidol.com/

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Derrik J. Lang on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/derrikjlang.