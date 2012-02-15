NEW YORK (AP) -- Some were confused, others offended by Nicki Minaj's over-the-top performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but the singer-rapper doesn't understand what the hubbub is about.

In an interview Wednesday the 29-year-old says she didn't get what "the big issue" was with her five-minute, live rendition of her songs "Roman's Revenge" and "Roman Holiday." She says the theatrical performance, which included dancing priests, an exorcism and levitation, was just a part of a movie she's writing.

Minaj made the comments at an event for Viva Glam MAC cosmetics, where she is an ambassador with singer Ricky Martin. Proceeds from the sale of the special edition MAC products benefit HIV/AIDS programs worldwide.

