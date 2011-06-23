Nicki Minaj was left red-faced during her show with Britney Spears in Los Angeles on June 20, 2011 after her dress "broke" onstage.

The hip-hop star is opening for Spears on her "Femme Fatale" tour, which kicked off in California last week, and they took the show to L.A.'s Staples Center on Monday.

However, the gig didn't go smoothly for Minaj, who was left stranded on one side of the stage during a performance of Fly when her outfit came undone midway through the song, but she is glad the audience didn't notice her wardrobe malfunction.

She tells the Los Angeles Times, "People don't notice, you'll never know, but I'm having all these wardrobe malfunctions. (During Monday's show) my dress broke, I couldn't walk down the aisle on Fly... it was a lot of craziness backstage. I really can't wait for people to see this show after we start to feel comfortable. These three shows have been our dress rehearsals. We're definitely not in our comfort zone yet."