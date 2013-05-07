For her Costume Institute Gala debut, Mindy Kaling wanted to share the experience with someone special: B.J. Novak, her best friend and former beau. The former Office writers and costars walked the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, where Kaling modeled a custom Lela Rose gown.

PHOTOS: Craziest punk looks at the Met Gala

"I wanted something very simple and very flattering. It's my first Met," the 33-year-old Mindy Project star told Us Weekly. "I wanted to let the models rock the really editorial stuff, and I wanted to be really friendly and look really pretty." Kaling completed her look with an Andy Lifshutz necklace, Gemfields emerald rings, Jean- Michel Cazabat platform heels and a Tonya Hawks bag. Novak, meanwhile, looked dapper in an Emporio Armani suit. The 33-year-old accessorized with Andy Lifshutz cufflinks and Florsheim by Duckie Brown shoes.

PHOTOS: See 100 red carpet looks from the Met Gala

Getting red carpet ready didn't take long for Kaling, who estimated it took her "about 40 minutes" to put her look together. "This is embarrassing, but I'm a really impatient person," the Massachusetts native explained. "I had my hair and makeup done, and I had my pal BJ deejaying. He's my date tonight. We were listening to Nirvana and we drank a little."

VIDEO: The most daring fashions at the Met Gala

Kaling added that she was nervous about a potential run-in with Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. "I just want to meet her and not have her wrinkle her nose at me because I've worn something that isn't right," the Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) author joked.

VIDEO: Mindy Kaling chats with Us Weekly about women in comedy

Later that night, Kaling shared Instagram pictures of herself with Novak ("We woulda gone punk even if it wasn't the theme," she joked) and Girls' star and creator Lena Dunham ("My favorite little punk.")

The Mindy Project airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX. The Office airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on NBC. Click here to view the live stream (+ archived version) of the 2013 Met Gala on Vogue.com.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mindy Kaling Brings B.J. Novak to Met Gala, Gets Nervous About Meeting Anna Wintour