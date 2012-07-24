Mindy Kaling might be one of the most ubiquitous TV stars of the 2012 fall season.

In addition to creating, producing and starring in FOX's freshman series The Mindy Project, the 33-year-old triple threat will reprise her role as Kelly Kapoor on NBC's The Office (returning September 20). "I think I'm going to be in the premiere, which I'm really excited about, and maybe another episode," Kaling revealed during the Television Critics Association tour in Beverly Hills July 23. "I got so attached to that character, even though I have, like, a line maybe every episode. It's fun to see what's going to happen to Kelly."

In The Mindy Project, Kaling will play a single physician who struggles to juggle her personal and professional life.

"I think my character really wants to picture herself as the protagonist in a romantic comedy," Kaling explained. "I'm someone who loves romance. I always have loved it. Most people who grew up as nerds -- as I was, surprisingly -- have loved romance."

"I just wanted to explore love and romance, but with people who are, like, legitimately busy and have busy lives. Especially with women my age, too -- I think if you have a career, you're thinking, like, 'When is this other side of my life going to click into place?'"

Us Weekly caught up with Kaling at the FOX All-Star party later that night, where she explained the difference between playing a supporting role versus that of a leading lady.

"This is probably one of the silliest things, but my mouth gets tired. There are so many lines!" she laughed. "On The Office, I would be waiting around all day for my one Kelly line, in a conference room scene or something. And now I'm relieved when the other actors have lines. And this is from somebody who loves to talk, so that's saying a lot!"

The Mindy Project premieres September 25 on FOX.

