After a busy day of press appearances in New York City, Mindy Kaling hopped on a flight back to California on Monday, Apr. 29. "Home sweet home," the 33-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption. "No makeup, no filter. I missed you, nightgown!"

Earlier that evening, The Mindy Project star made an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. Though she headlines her own FOX comedy, the actress will reprise her role as customer service representative Kelly Kapoor when The Office airs it series finale May 16. When asked about a possible cameo from Steve Carell, who left the show in 2011 after seven seasons, Kaling kept quiet.

"To be perfectly honest, I was drunk out of my mind when I shot the finale. I couldn't tell who was there," the TV star joked. "Here's the thing, Dave -- I don't want to lie to you because I respect you and love you, but I also signed a contract. I don't want to be sued by NBC."

The Mindy Project, which was renewed for a second season in March, airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on FOX. The Office airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

