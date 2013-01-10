It seems as if everyone in Hollywood is dying to guest star on The Mindy Project -- Reese Witherspoon included!

At FOX's Winter TCA Tour cocktail party in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 8, series creator and star Mindy Kaling chatted with Us Weekly about why she'd love to see Witherspoon make a cameo on the freshman comedy. (The two were first spotted on a lunch date in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood on Dec. 1, 2012.)

"She is a fan of my book which is a really nice thing. She wrote me a nice note about it," the Is Everybody Hanging Out Without Me? author, 33, said of Witherspoon, 36. "We want to work together; we're just trying to think of a good project."

In its first season alone, The Mindy Project has welcomed guest actors Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Ed Helms and Mark Duplass, in addition to NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire. Seth Rogen is slated to play Kaling's character's childhood crush in a future episode.

Kaling, who said she's "writing another book," also hopes to see Sacha Baron Cohen and Danny McBride appear on The Mindy Project. "She's a fun boss," costar Ike Barinholtz told Us of Kaling.

"I'm standing here," Kaling chimed in. "That's why he has to say that."

The Mindy Project airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

