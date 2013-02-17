A look back at the life and career of Mindy McCready

Mindy McCready suicide

Wonderwall takes a look back at the life of Mindy McCready, after the country singer died of an apparent suicide

Us Weekly

The "Ten Thousand Angels" singer had been having a rough past couple of months after the January death of her boyfriend, David Wilson. Wilson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Jan. 13, an event that deeply shook the country singer.

"I've never gone through anything this painful," McCready said in an emotional interview on NBC's Dateline on Tuesday, Jan. 29. "He didn't just touch my heart, he touched my soul."

Immediately following Wilson's sudden death, McCready admitted that she took to indulging in "too much alcohol because she was still mourning David's passing," according to E! News.

McCready denied any involvement in Wilson's death, calling him her "soul mate."

"He was my life. We were each other's life," she said in the Dateline interview. "David was not having an affair with another woman. That is absolutely totally untrue."

Then, earlier this month, McCready was committed to a treatment facility following an emergency hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 6. At the request of her family, her two sons, Zander, 6, and Zayne, 9 months, were removed from her Heber Springs, Ark. home out of fear for her unstable condition.

"Since boyfriend (David Wilson) shot himself she has been in bed for 3 wks," her father said in court documents. "Sleeps all day. Drinks all night and is taking Rx drugs. Not bathing or even helping take care of her 2 children."

According to a source close to McCready, her death took place in Arkansas.

Scroll through for more on McCready