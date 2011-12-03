Entertainment Tonight.

ET has learned that Mindy McCready was found last night along with her five-year-old son Zander.

Sheriff Marty Moss of Cleburne County Arkansas tells ET that that the mother and child were in a closet of a residence in Eden Isle Community outside Herber Springs, Arkansas.

Zander is doing well, Moss reports. As of last night, Zander is in the custody of the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services.

McCready recently took her son from her father's home in Florida. Earlier this week, she told the Associated Press she was in Tennessee and can't travel because she's nearly seven months pregnant with twins. A judge had ordered her to return the boy to the legal custody of her mother in Florida by Thursday.

