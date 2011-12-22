FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- The mother of country singer Mindy McCready wants her grandson back.

Gayle Inge and her husband, Michael Inge, said Thursday in a news release that their 5-year-old grandson Zander should be returned to them in Florida.

Under Florida law, Inge is Zander's legal guardian. In November, McCready took the boy out of Florida without the permission of Florida's courts. The singer and her son were found in Arkansas. McCready told The Associated Press that she took the boy because she feared he was being abused at her mother's home; Gayle Inge has denied the allegations.

Zander is currently in the custody of Arkansas child welfare authorities. The Inges say Arkansas shouldn't have jurisdiction over the case and that being away from his Florida family isn't in the boy's best interest.