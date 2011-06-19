Nick Lachey was banned from wife-to-be Vanessa Minnillo's bachelorette fest in Vegas this past weekend -- but a pint-size Lachey impersonator was one of the highlights of her blowout weekend!

Wearing a traditional bachelorette sash and crown, Minnillo, 30, partied with pals on Friday with dinner and dancing at LAVO on Friday. The actress and newly-announced "Wipeout" hostess had a round of shots and an Italian feast at the hotspot before taking over a VIP booth for a dance party.

Minnillo jumped in DJ Politik's booth, grabbed the mic and told the crowd:

"I'm about to get married. I'm about to get a ball and chain. . . but not yet and tonight's my bachelorette party!"

The star was then serenaded by a little person impersonating Lachey, 37. The performer tore off his shirt and sang a 98 Degrees hit while Minnillo looked on.

The next day, Minnillo and her pals continued celebrating at a rooftop cabana (complete with an Infiniti jacuzzi) at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The revelers toasted the bride-to-be with a cake topped with a sugar ring from Gimme Some Sugar.

Minnillo had a more demure bridal party June 11 at a friend's Beverly Hills home with just 16 pals; the couple also has a joint wedding shower at the London Hotel in West Hollywood May 29.

