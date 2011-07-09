Minka's man just made baseball history!

Derek Jeter became the first New York Yankees player ever to make 3000 hits at a Saturday game -- and his actress love Minka Kelly was all smiles, cheering him on from a luxury box with family and friends.

Jeter 37, got a standing ovation at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx as he hit a home run into the seats by left field during the match against the Tampa Rays.

Does Jeter think he'll ever surpass the all-time record of 4,256 hits set by Pete Rose? "You never say never, but it's not something that's on my mind," the player has said.

Jeter and Kelly, 31, have been dating for over two years, but the star of ABC's upcoming Charlie's Angels revamp insists marriage plans aren't imminent.

"I promise you," the star told GQ in January, "I'm not getting married next month."

