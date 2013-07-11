She's proud and patriotic! Minka Kelly is so supportive of her boyfriend Chris Evans that she has a Captain America iPhone cover. The Butler actress, 33, showed off her latest tech accessory during a movie date with Evans, 32, at ArcLight Cinemas in L.A. on Friday, July 5. The couple dressed casually for the outing, wearing jeans, sneakers and T-shirts.

PHOTOS: Stars as superheroes

"The two of them really compliment each other," a source tells Us Weekly of the actors, who briefly dated in 2007 before reconnecting last summer. "Chris is much more of a homebody now and doesn't really go out. Same goes for Minka. Things are going really well with them."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

Though Evans bought a house in the Hollywood Hills for $3.52 million in May, another insider says Kelly is not moving in. Even so, his on-again love "is helping a lot with all the decorating details." The insider adds that stars are "still really serious" about each other.

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of The Avengers

Evans has spent his summer shooting Captain America: The Winter Soldier, costarring Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Redford, Sebastian Stan, Cobie Smulders, Anthonie Mackie and Emily VanCamp. Kelly, meanwhile, next appears in the sci-fi series Almost Human, premiering Nov. 4 on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Minka Kelly Steps Out With Chris Evans, Holds Captain America Phone Case