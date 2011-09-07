Derek Jeter may want to avoid newsstands this month.

His gorgeous ex, Minka Kelly, flaunts her amazing body in a cleavage-baring yellow tank top and low-rise jeans on the cover of Cosmopolitan's October issue (available September 13).

PHOTOS: Other stars who've dated athletes

Inside the mag, the Friday Night Lights actress, 31, (who recently announced her split from the 37-year-old Yankees shortstop), opens up about why things didn't work out with Jeter, how her turbulent past helped launch her career and her upcoming role in Charlie's Angels.

"I'm excited by the idea of three women kicking ass and taking names, " she says.

VIDEO: Watch a clip of Minka in Charlie's Angels

Kelly plays street racer Eve French in the reboot of the iconic show alongside Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor.

Charlie's Angels premieres Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly