Minnie Driver majorly flubbed the National Anthem on Saturday at Dodgers Stadium. The British actress, who sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Dodgers took the field against the St. Louis Cardinals, messed up the lyrics not once but twice in the approximate 60 seconds it takes to sing it.

Driver started off fine, but by the middle of the National Anthem she screwed up the phrase, “O’er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming.” Gossip Cop listened a few times, and can’t actually decipher what she said, but it definitely was not the word “watched.” Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only flub. Shortly after, “Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave,” became “Oh, say can that star-spangled banner yet wave.”

On a more positive note, Driver still received cheers afterwards. And the Dodgers went on to beat the Cardinals 2-0.

Driver, of course, is not the first celebrity to flub the Star-Spangled Banner. “American Idol” champion Scotty McCreery mangled the National Anthem before a World Series game, Cyndi Lauper messed it up at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Open, and Christina Aguilera famously mangled the lyrics at Super Bowl XLV.