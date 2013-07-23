LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Singer Chris Brown's lawyer has entered a not-guilty plea for him to a hit-and-run charge that led to his parole being revoked.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney's office says charges of driving without a license and driving without proof of insurance were dismissed Tuesday after Brown's attorney presented proof he was licensed in Virginia.

Brown was charged after a May 12 traffic accident in which he is suspected of rear-ending a car stopped at a red light and refusing to give the other driver his license or insurance information.

The singer has been on felony probation in the 2009 beating of former girlfriend Rihanna. A judge revoked his probation last week and ordered a hearing. His trial in the hit-and-run case is set for Aug. 15.

