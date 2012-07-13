SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Christopher Mintz-Plasse has spread the word at Comic-Con: a sequel to "Kick-Ass" appears to be on the way.

The co-star of the 2010 action comedy told a crowd at the San Diego fan convention Friday that "Kick-Ass 2" looks as though "it's going to happen."

Mintz-Plasse says shooting might begin in September.

The actor dropped the news during a panel to promote "ParaNorman," an animated horror comedy featuring the voices of Mintz-Plasse, Kodi Smith-McPhee and Anna Kendrick that opens in August.

At the end of "Kick-Ass," Mintz-Plasse's wealthy young comic-book devotee was left on the verge of entering the super-villain business against the film's star, Aaron Johnson, who plays another youth gaining fame as a superhero.