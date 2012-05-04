Mira Sorvino has some happy news to share!

The "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" actress, 44, and her husband, Christopher Backus, 30, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Lucia, Thursday in Los Angeles, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple -- married since June 2004 -- are already parents to Mattea, 7, Johnny, 5, and Holden, 2. Since first becoming a mother in November 2004, Oscar winner Sorvino has scaled back her acting career.

"Somewhere I guess there is a middle ground, but you see your kids suffer when you leave them with someone else," Sorvino told Parade in 2010. "Kudos to women who can pull that off, but I don't want my kids raised by nannies."

Sorvino will next appear in the movie "Union Square" (co-starring Patti LuPone and Tammy Blanchard) this July. Backus' directorial debut, "The Sessionist," will be released this summer.