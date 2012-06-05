Miranda Cosgrove, 19, (her hit iCarly airs on Nickelodeon) shares the 25 things you don't know about her with Us Weekly.

1. I've been known to make cupcakes in the middle of the night.

2. I never let anyone kill a bug. I'll always rescue it and take it outside.

3. My best birthday gift ever: a treehouse!

4. My favorite movie is Amelie.

5. I can't make it through a week without sushi.

6. I'm an insane night owl.

7. When I was little, I walked by a wasps' nest and ended up getting stung more than 60 times!

8. The Catcher in the Rye is one of my favorite books.

9. Once, while I was on tour, a 6-year-old girl sneaked into my hotel room.

10. My favorite holiday is Halloween. I spend weeks preparing.

11. I love swimming in the rain!

12. Guilty pleasures: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and 16 and Pregnant.

13. One of my favorite pastimes is going to the Santa Monica Pier and riding the roller coaster.

14. I've met all the living U.S. presidents.

15. The Rolling Stones were my first concert, and I have been lucky enough to see them a total of five times!

16. One of my biggest disappointments is that I never got to be a flower girl.

17. Freaks and Geeks is my all-time favorite TV series!

18. I climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia when I was 15.

19. I have always thought my house was haunted.

20. I enjoy painting and drawing.

21. I am a world-class procrastinator.

22. I love to read.

23. I collect bicycles. I like my tandem and my Sting-Ray the most.

24. Italy is my favorite country that I've visited. Mostly because of the food.

25. I once had a birthday party for my cat.

