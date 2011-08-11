Teen singer Miranda Cosgrove suffered a broken ankle when her tour bus crashed in Illinois on Thursday morning.

PHOTOS: Kid stars all grown up!

The accident occurred on I-70, just outside of Vandalia, Ill., according to Cosgrove's rep.

VIDEO: The hottest teens stars in Hollywood

"There were five passengers on the bus, and Miranda suffered a broken ankle," the rep tells Us Weekly. "At this time, we are told everyone will be fine."

As a result of the 18-year-old "iCarly" star's injury, Cosgrove's "tour is postponed until further notice," the rep adds.

PHOTOS: The hottest family flicks

"Miranda thanks everyone for their understanding and support."

RELATED:

Hollywood's Hottest Summer Legs

Week in Photos for Aug. 7

18 Teen Stars With Staying Power