Miranda Cosgrove Postpones Tour After Breaking Her Ankle in Crash
Teen singer Miranda Cosgrove suffered a broken ankle when her tour bus crashed in Illinois on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred on I-70, just outside of Vandalia, Ill., according to Cosgrove's rep.
"There were five passengers on the bus, and Miranda suffered a broken ankle," the rep tells Us Weekly. "At this time, we are told everyone will be fine."
As a result of the 18-year-old "iCarly" star's injury, Cosgrove's "tour is postponed until further notice," the rep adds.
"Miranda thanks everyone for their understanding and support."
