Miranda Kerr and her rumored boyfriend Evan Spiegel are going public -- much like her billionaire boyfriend's company is likely to do.

It's been rumored for a short time that the model and the Snapchat co-founder are dating, but neither confirmed the news. However, on July 12, the two were seen holding hands and laughing in Los Angeles, all but telling the world that both are now off the market.

Earlier reports claimed that the duo's relationship was being gossiped about last month at the Cannes Lions festival.

The new couple, who was photographed for the first time, seemed smitten as they picked up a bouquet of flowers at a farmer's market. The couple donned matching white shirts as they strolled around the City of Angels (See the photos here!)

Miranda and Evan were spotted earlier in the week at the Los Angeles Airport, as well, leaving in the same car.

In March, Forbes estimated that the 25-year-old Evan and his Snapchat co-founder's net worth was around $1.5 billion, making them the youngest billionaires in the world. Evan has announced that he is in the midst of planning to take Snapchat public, which could make him even richer.

In 2013, Evan and his partner infamously turned down a $3 billion offer from Facebook to buy the photo sharing app. The company is now thought to be valued at around $19 billion, according business publications.

Miranda, you've done good, dear.

