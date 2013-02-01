By Wonderwall Editors

The headline beneath Miranda Kerr's wide-eyed cover photo on the new issue of French magazine Jalouse reads, "Poupee Renversante," which,in English, means, "stunning doll."

The description might be a little awkward in tranlsation, but it's hard to argue with. At 29, the Australian beauty remains one of Victoria's Secret's top Angels, a post she returned to almost immediately following the birth of her son, Flynn, who just turned two.

In the story that accompanies photographer Sebastian Mader's black and white photo spread of Kerr, she opens up about life with Flynn and her husband, actor Orlando Bloom.

"We are really enjoying our time with Flynn at the moment. He's such a ball of love and he's so wonderful," she recently told People.

Flynn's also already embracing his mother's heritage.

"He says, 'G'day mate' and he puts a thumb up, too," she said. "My grandma introduced him to Vegemite and he's never turned back. [He says,] 'Mummy, mummy, Vege!'"