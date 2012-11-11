At just 21-months-old, little Flynn Bloom just might be Justin Bieber's youngest fan!

Chasing around her energetic son constantly keeps Victoria's Secret supermodel Miranda Kerr on her toes -- and her little boy's latest antics continue to surprise her.

"He loves to dance, loves music and he's so smart," proud mom Kerr, 29, gushed to Us Weekly backstage at the Victoria's Secret fashion show of her toddler, whose latest milestones including singing the entire alphabet and counting to 15.

Staying in touch via Apple's FaceTime iPhone program when she's away from husband Orlando Bloom and their son, Kerr keeps her son active thanks to frequent dance parties. "When he's away from me, we FaceTime and he says 'Mommy, dancing!' because I'm always dancing with him," beams Kerr. "He shakes his little booty and claps his hands with the biggest smile on his face."

Some of the tunes Kerr and her boy boogie to are courtesy of none other than pop phenom Bieber -- a musician baby Flynn is starting to recognize quite well.

"The other day we were in South Africa, I turned on the TV and Justin Bieber's documentary was on," Kerr told Us. "I said 'Flynn! Bieber' and he said 'Bie-ber.' I said 'Bieber Fever" and he said 'Bieber Fever' [back to me.] I thought it was the cutest thing I've ever seen!"

