Forget the old adage that says the quickest way to a man's heart is through his stomach. The shorter path to happily-ever-after, according to supermodel Miranda Kerr, is through his eyes.

On Monday, Dec. 3, the Victoria's Secret Angel stopped by The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson, where she revealed, among other things, her grandmother's advice for maintaining a happy marriage. (Kerr, 29, wed actor Orlando Bloom in July 2010; the couple has one son, Flynn, 23 months.)

"My grandma said, 'Men are very visual, so don't forget that,'" the Australian-born beauty told Ferguson. "She said, 'Every day, put a little makeup on, put on some nice underwear, and you'll keep your husband.'"

Kerr has made a living doing exactly that. As one of Victoria's Secret's most famous models, the brunette stunner regularly struts her stuff in sexy lingerie. Last month, she worked the runway in a lace-trimmed bra-and-undies set with giant feathered wings for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs Tuesday, Dec. 4, on CBS.

Asked whether she ever feels self-conscious parading around in her underwear in front of a crowd, Kerr said no -- unless Bloom is among the spectators.

"Your husband, presumably, has seen you in your underwear before," Ferguson said.

"Yes, but it's different," Kerr replied, laughing. "Because I'm parading it in front of everyone else, not just him."

Anyway, she added, Bloom gets the occasional private show at home. "That makes you the most awesome wife in America," Ferguson joked.

