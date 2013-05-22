Miranda Kerr put on an accidental peepshow during a photo shoot for her Kora Organics skincare line in Miami May 15. The former Victoria's Secret Angel looked surprised -- but not bashful -- when her top fell down and exposed both breasts. That same day, Kerr uploaded a far less risque Instagram photo of herself with fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco.

Ironically, Kerr posed nude for Kora Organics' first advertising campaign nearly four years ago. The Australian supermodel did, however, make sure that both breasts were covered by her left arm.

The businesswoman (and mom to son Flynn, 2, with husband Orlando Bloom) opened up about her cosmetics line in February. "It's so rejuvenating for the skin and revitalizing," the 30-year-old told Us Weekly. "The rosy face oil at night is a must have for me because it puts back all the essential fatty acids back into the skin and it's anti-aging and super revitalizing."

"We've had such wonderful feedback," Kerr added. "For my own skin I see how it helps me, but the amazing response we get back on a daily basis has been so lovely."

Kerr told Us she was quite proud of how popular her beauty brand has become since it launched in November 2009. "It was my idea, it was my vision, my concept, so I went and found a lab and started working with all the organic chemists," she said of Kora Organics, which is now sold on Net-a-Porter.

