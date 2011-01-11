Miranda Kerr's Baby Boy Weighs Almost 10 Pounds
Supermodel Miranda Kerr gave birth to a super-baby: nearly 10 pounds!
Kerr's grandmother Ann Kerr tells Australian newspaper The Herald Sun (via family friend) that Miranda's son with Orlando Bloom weighed in at 4.5 kilograms, or almost 10 pounds.
As a source confirmed to UsMagazine.com, Kerr, 27, welcomed her first child in an Los Angeles hospital on Friday. Kerr and her big boy are doing "very well," her grandmother said.
The Herald Sun also reports that Kerr's parents, Therese and John, flew from Australia to L.A. to meet their grandson.
Kerr and Bloom, 33, secretly wed in early July after nearly three years of dating.
