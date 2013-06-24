Hot mom in the city! As the epitome of a stylish mom, supermodel Miranda Kerr -- named by Us Weekly readers as their Celebrity Style Crush for the week of June 17 -- makes summer fashion look easy. "For me it's all about keeping things simple and feeling comfortable in what I am wearing," Kerr, 30, tells Harper's Bazaar of her look, which she characterizes as 'classic and chic.' "I prefer investing in classic, well-tailored pieces."

Running around New York City in recent weeks with baby boy Flynn in tow, that's nothing but evident as Kerr treats the city sidewalks like a runway, showing off her impeccable taste -- and fabulously fit figure. During a June 17 outing in NYC, the former Victoria's Secret model -- now working on the release of her second book, Empower Yourself, and her skincare line, Kora Organics -- made denim-on-denim look fab by adding metallic ballet flats, Linda Farrow shades and a Balmain X Aurelie handbag to her ensemble.

One day later, Kerr switched up her style during an outing with Flynn wearing an Isabel Marant skirt, shirt and shoes, along with Stella McCartney sunglasses and a straw hat.

Though her summer style is breezy and chic, the model mom isn't afraid to push the envelope for her evening looks on occasion. Case in point: May 6's MET Gala Costume Ball, where she dared to bare in a cutout Michael Kors custom black crepe gown.

Pulling together her daily outfits and red carpet looks can often be a daunting task for Kerr. "I look for something that I haven't worn before . . . which sometimes can be hard," she has admitted. "I look for something that is flattering because every woman's shape is different."

Telling Us she's forever in a comfy robe at home when she's just lounging around, Kerr's stunning style often takes Hollywood's A-list aback. At the 2013 MET Ball, fellow attendee Gwyneth Paltrow (in pink Valentino) told Entertainment Weekly she complemented the model during the event. "I was like, 'Is it weird to be that pretty?'" the Iron Man 3 actress recalled to the magazine, laughing. "And she was like, 'No.'"

