Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton are pleased to announce they are NOT having a baby!

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the married couple of over a year shared some laughs over Life & Style's new cover. "Wow! I just read the headline! 'We are having a baby' yay! Blake Shelton, we're getting a new puppy?" Lambert, 29, tweeted.

One of Shelton's fans tweeted him a photo of the magazine cover, which reads, "Exclusive Baby News!" The photo is a split of Reese Witherspoon and her new baby boy with Shelton and Lambert.

"Wait, is Miranda Lambert pregnant? Confused," the fan wrote. Shelton, 36, joked back, "Either that or Reese had my baby . . . I'm confused too! . . . I think it's gonna take the Witherspoon name . . . " He also added, "Look, I know I've gained some weight but the test was negative!"

Another fan wrote to "The Voice" judge, saying, "Blake you can't do this to us. Is she pregnant?"

"I hope not . . . She's passed out with a bottle of Bacardi in her hands!" Shelton joked.

And his wife was celebrating the fake happy news by enjoying one of her favorite beverages.

"Don't believe everything you read!" the Pistol Annies singer tweeted. "I'm having a big 'randarita' right now in honor of the baby we are not yet having!"

