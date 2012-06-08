Miranda Lambert has become quite adept at keeping tabs on Blake Shelton, her husband of one year -- especially via Twitter.

"If I'm going to check up on someone, it is definitely Blake," the country music superstar told Us Weekly at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville Thursday. "I like to see who he is following: they are all hot girls. I check his direct messages."

But Shelton, who is known for tweeting while intoxicated, sometimes annoys his wife via the social networking site. "I unfollow Blake quite frequently," said Lambert, who recently amassed more than 1 million Twitter followers. "Some days it is just too much."

All kidding aside, working with Shelton has its perks: Lambert's "Over You" won Female Video of the Year at Wednesday's CMT Music Awards.

"I wrote it with my husband. There are so many things that are serendipitous about that song," she told Us. "There won't ever another song like 'Over You' for me in my career. . . Sometimes when you write something so personal, you aren't sure if it will translate, and I feel like it really translated to fans."