Miranda Lambert's new home is going to be a real pet-a-palooza!

Although they're in the process of building a new home, Miranda and her husband, Blake Shelton, may have trouble finding space in the new digs.

"A friend of mine recently said, 'I can see your Pinterest boards, and all you have on there are dog rooms.' My husband and I have 15 rescue animals, and I spend way too much time planning our pets' spaces," she said. "'I'm like, okay, I probably need Miranda Lambert, to move on to the laundry room!'"

The "Little Red Wagon" singer served as guest editor for June's Country Living magazine, where she dished on everything, including her husband's gardening skills (they have their own garden, and Blake has a green thumb!), her "imperfect" childhood home and where she does her best work.

"I write best when I'm home on my porch with my guitar," she said. "There's something calming about looking out at wide-open spaces and trees as far as you can see. The country is perfect for letting your mind drift to a creative place."

The country is not only perfect for Miranda; the country is Miranda.

"I grew up in Lindale, Texas, where the town motto is Good Country Living (really!), so you could say country life has been in my blood since birth," she said. "Even now, my husband Blake and I live in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, which is roughly two hours from any major city. There's just a peace that comes with country life."

Living on the outskirts of any semblance of a city, she said, has really shaped her. Truthfully, she's never needed the glitz that came with city living, nor did she have it.

"Growing up, my house was basically condemned when we got it, but my mother was determined to make it awesome," she said. "It had mismatched carpet, and the halls were creaky. But those little things that were imperfect were what made it perfect. It's funny, because I had friends with really nice houses—with pools!—and they always wanted to come to our house. I think our home just had love."

Now, though, she and Blake have their own home, so they can do whatever they want… If only they had enough space in the house.