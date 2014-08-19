Platinum for sure!

Miranda Lambert showed off a shorter, blonder hairstyle on Instagram on Monday. "Fresh cut! Fresh color! 'Somethin' bout PLATINUM! Thanks @amandacraig12! Love you," the "Somethin' Bad" singer, 30, captioned the pic of her new 'do, calling out Nashville-based hair and makeup artist Amanda Craig.

The new layered chin-length bob features long side-swept bangs. Lambert, who's been rocking a honey shade of blonde lately, also lightened up her color to platinum.

While the "Automatic" singer regularly rocks long blonde extensions, she debuted a shorter hairstyle in early June. "I cut her hair three weeks ago before the CMT Awards and CMA Fest [in early June.] She was ready for a change. But she wanted to wear extensions for her performance," Lee Wright, stylist at Style House Salon in Nashville, told Us Weekly back in July.

