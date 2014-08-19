Miranda Lambert goes even shorter and blonder with new hairstyle
Platinum for sure!
Miranda Lambert showed off a shorter, blonder hairstyle on Instagram on Monday. "Fresh cut! Fresh color! 'Somethin' bout PLATINUM! Thanks @amandacraig12! Love you," the "Somethin' Bad" singer, 30, captioned the pic of her new 'do, calling out Nashville-based hair and makeup artist Amanda Craig.
PHOTOS: Miranda's best red carpet moments
The new layered chin-length bob features long side-swept bangs. Lambert, who's been rocking a honey shade of blonde lately, also lightened up her color to platinum.
PHOTOS: Stars with bangs; better with or without?
PHOTOS: Celebs with bob hairstyles
While the "Automatic" singer regularly rocks long blonde extensions, she debuted a shorter hairstyle in early June. "I cut her hair three weeks ago before the CMT Awards and CMA Fest [in early June.] She was ready for a change. But she wanted to wear extensions for her performance," Lee Wright, stylist at Style House Salon in Nashville, told Us Weekly back in July.
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Robin Wright, Matthew McConaughey and more hot celeb Texans
Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift and more hot country stars
Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift and more stars who wear sparkly looks
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 31, 2018 See which stars are expanding their families this year!