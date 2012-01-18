NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Miranda Lambert has rescheduled weekend shows in Kentucky and North Carolina following the death of her father-in-law.

Dick Shelton, father of "The Voice" star Blake Shelton, died Tuesday in Oklahoma with his family after a year of declining health. Lambert, who just kicked off her On Fire tour, rescheduled shows in Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C., and Lexington, Ky.

Bing: Blake Shelton's dad

Lambert thanked fans for their prayers and support in a news release: "This is a really difficult time for our family and the most important thing is being together. Tell your loved ones you love them."

Lambert will return to the road Jan. 25 for the rescheduled show in Charlotte. The other dates were pushed back to February.