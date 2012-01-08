It's lights, camera, action for country darling Miranda Lambert!

The 28-year-old singer is set to make her acting debut on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, TVGuide.com has confirmed.

Blake Shelton's wife will appear on the primetime series as an actress who says she's been sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer. Laverne & Shirley's Michael McKean will play her alleged assailant.

"Y'all I'm so freaking excited to be on my favorite show ever!!!" Lambert tweeted Saturday.

Lambert isn't the only new face who will make an appearance on SVU's season 14. Harry Connick, Jr. will shake things up next season in a four-episode arc as Mariska Hargitay's love interest.

TVGuide.com reports Connick will also appear in Lambert's upcoming episode.

