OSLO, Norway (AP) -- Organizers say British actress Helen Mirren will co-host this year's Nobel Peace Prize concert, featuring performances by Benin's Angelique Kidjo and other world artists.

The Dec. 11 concert is held a day after the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, which this year honors President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and women's right activist Leymah Gbowee — both of Liberia — and democracy activist Tawakkul Karman of Yemen.

The lineup of artists include Ahmed Fathi of Yemen and Liberian-born singer Miatta Fahnbulleh, as well as David Gray, Jill Scott, country duo Sugarland and World Youth Choir. Organizers said Friday that Mirren's co-host will be announced later.

The 2011 Nobel Peace Prize highlighted women's rights and women's efforts in building peace.