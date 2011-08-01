Best Body

Helen Mirren tops best-body poll

Promotional 1 / 12

Reported by WENN

Veteran actress Dame Helen Mirren has fought off competition from younger rivals Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Brook to be named the best body in showbiz.

RELATED: Hollywood's Hottest Abs

Mirren, 66, topped the poll by members of the gym chain LA Fitness. Amazonian supermodel Elle Macpherson came in second place.

RELATED: Check out celebs on summer vacation!

Brook and Lopez came third and fourth respectively, while U.K. singer Cheryl Cole rounded out the top five.

RELATED: Check out more hot celebs on the beach

David Beckham topped the men's poll, while Daniel Craig was named runner-up. Johnny Depp came third, Brad Pitt was voted fourth and Australian singer Peter Andre was fifth.

Click through to see the famous ladies who made the top five!

Up NextFull Life
Promotional 1 / 12

Reported by WENN

Veteran actress Dame Helen Mirren has fought off competition from younger rivals Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Brook to be named the best body in showbiz.

RELATED: Hollywood's Hottest Abs

Mirren, 66, topped the poll by members of the gym chain LA Fitness. Amazonian supermodel Elle Macpherson came in second place.

RELATED: Check out celebs on summer vacation!

Brook and Lopez came third and fourth respectively, while U.K. singer Cheryl Cole rounded out the top five.

RELATED: Check out more hot celebs on the beach

David Beckham topped the men's poll, while Daniel Craig was named runner-up. Johnny Depp came third, Brad Pitt was voted fourth and Australian singer Peter Andre was fifth.

Click through to see the famous ladies who made the top five!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries