Helen Mirren tops best-body poll
Reported by WENN
Veteran actress Dame Helen Mirren has fought off competition from younger rivals Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Brook to be named the best body in showbiz.
Mirren, 66, topped the poll by members of the gym chain LA Fitness. Amazonian supermodel Elle Macpherson came in second place.
Brook and Lopez came third and fourth respectively, while U.K. singer Cheryl Cole rounded out the top five.
David Beckham topped the men's poll, while Daniel Craig was named runner-up. Johnny Depp came third, Brad Pitt was voted fourth and Australian singer Peter Andre was fifth.
