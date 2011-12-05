Things are looking pretty ugly for beauty queen Rima Fakih.

The 2010 Miss USA winner was arrested in Highland Park, Michigan early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving. According to her lawyer Doraid Elder, the 26-year-old pageant queen is "very saddened and very apologetic for the situation that she is in right now."

Elder told The Detroit Free Press that "this shouldn't be something that defines who she is" and that Fakih, 26, "has not a single blemish" on her record.

Rima took matters into her own hands by posting her e-mail address on Twitter, explaining: "I'd rather talk to the media myself and clear up all the rumors."

Donald Trump -- who bought the Miss USA pageant in 1996 -- defended Fakih on FOX and Friends Monday, calling her a "terrific person and wonderful girl."

"She really did a great job as Miss USA," the 65-year-old billionaire said. "I am very surprised to hear it. I'm very disappointed actually. I hope she's fine."

This isn't the first time Fakih has brought shame to the Miss USA title. Days before her reign ended in June, Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shugart told Fox News' Fox411 that Fakih didn't follow pageant protocol, returning home at 4 a.m. one morning.

"It's not a big deal. I'm not a party animal; I took my job as Miss USA very seriously," Fakih later explained. "Sometimes, of course, I want to let it all go. Even though I'm a beauty queen, you're also an unofficial ambassador, and there’s a lot of pressure."

