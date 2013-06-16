Beauty, brains, and a banging bikini body: Meet Miss USA 2013! Miss Connecticut Erin Brady was crowned Miss USA during the annual beauty pageant in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 16. The 25-year-old South Glastonbury, Conn. native stunned and impressed throughout the night, where 51 would-be queens were whittled down to a final group of six contestants (also including Miss Texas, Miss Utah, Miss Alabama, Miss Illinois and Miss South Carolina).

Brady -- who was frank about her family's struggle with alcholism -- held her own when judges asked her tricky questions on privacy concerns, treasons and, finally, DNA testing for criminals. During her reign, she plans to be "an advocate for children of alcohol and substance abuse."

Earlier in the evening, competitors showed off their figures in skimpy blue, gold and orange bikinis as the Jonas Brothers performed "Pom Poms" live. With Guiliana Rancic and Nick Jonas hosting, the nigh's judges were Betsey Johnson, Biggest Loser's Bob Harper, and TV personality Mo Rocca.

