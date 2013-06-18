LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miss Utah USA is taking another stab at the pageant question that brought her Internet infamy.

Marissa Powell appeared Tuesday morning on NBC's "The Today Show" (http://on.today.com/11ISG9j ) to talk about her fumble during Sunday's Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas.

She told host Matt Lauer that she was confused by the three-part question, which mentioned that more women are becoming primary breadwinners and that they're earning less than men. It then asked what that said about society.

The 21-year-old's answer included several long pauses and the phrase "create education better."

On her second go-round, she said unequal pay "is not OK," adding that "it needs to be equal pay for equal work. It's hard enough already to earn a living, and it shouldn't be harder just because you're a woman."