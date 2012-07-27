Up and coming actress Mabel Pantaleon is safe and sound after going missing for several days. The 31-year-old, who disappeared on Sunday, turned up at NYC's JFK airport Thursday night, and was picked up by Port Authority Police, authorities told ABC News.

With acting credits on TV's Dexter and Mystery ER, Pantaleon suffers from manic depressive disorder, and was taken to the psychiatric emergency room at a local hospital Thrusday evening.

"Everything is over, thank God. She's OK, and she is in the hospital," her mother Sylvia Pantaleon told ABC News Friday. Prior to Mabel's disappearance, she had confronted family members and accused them of being terrorists, her mother claimed.

"She saw something on the Internet and got very upset, and she started saying a lot of weird things," Sylvia said.

"She said, 'I'm leaving from here, all of you are terrorists, you're not my mother. I knew it wasn't her," her mother said.

The young actress studied at the New York City College of Technology, and was second runner-up at the Miss Latina New York USA Pageant in 2003.

