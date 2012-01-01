Tom Cruise is still riding high at the box office.

The fourth installment in his Mission: Impossible film franchise, Ghost Protocol, topped the three-day New Year's weekend box office with an estimated $31.3 million gross according to early Sunday totals.

PHOTOS: Tom's romance with wife Katie Holmes

Having debuted December 21, the action flick is expected to surpass Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows as the top-grossing December 2011 film.

Indeed, Sherlock Holmes finished out the year strong, earning $22.1 million during the holiday haul. The animated sequel Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked settled comfortably into this weekend's third place spot, raking in $18.3 million in receipts from family-friendly moviegoers.

PHOTOS: The year's best family-friendly flicks

Rounding out the New Year's Eve weekend top five were Warhorse ($16.94 million) and the Rooney Mara based-on-the-book pic The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which earned $16.8 million.

PHOTOS: Rooney Mara's style transformation

Final three-day totals will be released on Tuesday.

Tell Us: Which movie did you see this weekend?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly